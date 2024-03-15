DNB Asset Management AS Increases Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in General Electric were worth $38,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Wealth lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.2% during the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $166.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. General Electric has a 1 year low of $86.45 and a 1 year high of $175.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.54.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

