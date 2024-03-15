DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 1,532 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $28,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 4,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock opened at $959.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $950.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $870.67. The stock has a market cap of $105.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.80 and a 1 year high of $998.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,096.00 to $1,184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $950.35.

In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total transaction of $1,417,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,407,250.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total value of $1,417,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,407,250.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $967.50, for a total transaction of $346,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,994,492.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,123 shares of company stock worth $12,948,539 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

