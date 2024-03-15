DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 5,045 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $20,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.29.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $245.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.63.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

