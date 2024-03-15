DNB Asset Management AS Sells 1,711,249 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 684,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,711,249 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $33,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 8,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 25,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $57.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $205.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $58.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.98.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

