DNB Asset Management AS Sells 2,047 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $20,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Hubbell by 120.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.57.

Hubbell Stock Up 0.6 %

HUBB stock opened at $401.83 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $219.77 and a fifty-two week high of $404.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $354.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hubbell news, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 1,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.51, for a total value of $517,484.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,297,731.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,541.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 1,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.51, for a total transaction of $517,484.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,297,731.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Articles

