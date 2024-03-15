Doliver Advisors LP Reduces Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Doliver Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Diageo were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Diageo by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,848,000 after buying an additional 433,105 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 0.4% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,384,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,269 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 98,968.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,651,000 after buying an additional 2,021,926 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,924,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Diageo by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,156,000 after purchasing an additional 27,851 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $148.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $135.63 and a 52-week high of $190.02.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DEO. BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Argus lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,778.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

