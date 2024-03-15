Doliver Advisors LP Reduces Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Doliver Advisors LP trimmed its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KWEB. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,313,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,943 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,223,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,332,000 after purchasing an additional 363,661 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 6,215,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,393 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,156,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,136,000 after purchasing an additional 444,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 208.5% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,095,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,540 shares during the last quarter.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $32.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.47.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.