Doliver Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Doliver Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,885 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at $245,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 139.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,266,000 after acquiring an additional 393,739 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 26,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 63.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 14,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GSBD opened at $15.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average of $14.76. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.13. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.00%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on GSBD. StockNews.com cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

