Doliver Advisors LP Sells 290 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Doliver Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,475 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,926,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,344,000 after buying an additional 634,883 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $414,365,000. Scge Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.9% during the second quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 8,486,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $548,227,000 after acquiring an additional 79,491 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Shopify by 4.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,104,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,052,000 after purchasing an additional 299,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,196,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,750,000 after purchasing an additional 377,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Shopify from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $78.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 871.87 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.05.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

