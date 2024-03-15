Doliver Advisors LP Sells 366 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Doliver Advisors LP reduced its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Baidu were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Baidu by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 2,930.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Nomura raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.69.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $104.64 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.58 and a 52 week high of $160.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.15.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

