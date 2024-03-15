Doliver Advisors LP Takes $201,000 Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,457,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,170,000 after buying an additional 29,728 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 76,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after buying an additional 43,953 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth $6,384,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 93.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 27,437 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $121.72 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $107.33 and a twelve month high of $159.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.98 and a 200 day moving average of $123.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -481.81%.

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.