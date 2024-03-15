Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.800-7.550 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $41.0 billion-$41.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.3 billion. Dollar General also updated its FY25 guidance to $6.80-7.75 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dollar General from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.68.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $150.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $222.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.14 and a 200 day moving average of $128.59. The company has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.41.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

