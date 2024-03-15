Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Shares Gap Down to $161.22

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $161.22, but opened at $154.98. Dollar General shares last traded at $157.04, with a volume of 676,076 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on DG. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dollar General from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.68.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DG

Dollar General Trading Down 5.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.59. The company has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. Dollar General’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar General

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.