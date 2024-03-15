Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DBM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$10.75 in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Doman Building Materials Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.29.

DBM stock opened at C$8.15 on Monday. Doman Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of C$5.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$709.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.54.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

