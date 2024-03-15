Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

DBM has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$10.75 in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.29.

Shares of DBM stock opened at C$8.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.55. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of C$5.96 and a 12-month high of C$8.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$709.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.36.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

