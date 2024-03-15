Don Gray Sells 32,000 Shares of Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Stock

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) Director Don Gray sold 32,000 shares of Gear Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.66, for a total transaction of C$21,120.00.

GXE opened at C$0.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$170.46 million, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 3.80. Gear Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.60 and a one year high of C$1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.73.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$37.52 million during the quarter. Gear Energy had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 3.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.1199262 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Separately, ATB Capital dropped their price target on Gear Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

