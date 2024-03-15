Donald Geoffrey Machum Sells 23,000 Shares of Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Stock

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) Director Donald Geoffrey Machum sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.74, for a total transaction of C$62,964.80.

Organigram Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of OGI opened at C$2.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.05. Organigram Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.84. The firm has a market cap of C$238.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 6.95.

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.06). Organigram had a negative return on equity of 54.53% and a negative net margin of 153.80%. The firm had revenue of C$36.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$38.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Organigram Holdings Inc. will post 0.08736 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OGI shares. ATB Capital increased their price target on Organigram from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Organigram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Organigram from C$4.95 to C$4.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Organigram from C$2.00 to C$2.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

About Organigram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

