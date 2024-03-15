Donald Geoffrey Machum Sells 23,000 Shares of Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Stock

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) Director Donald Geoffrey Machum sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.74, for a total transaction of C$62,964.80.
Organigram Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of OGI opened at C$2.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.05. Organigram Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.84. The firm has a market cap of C$238.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 6.95.
Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.06). Organigram had a negative return on equity of 54.53% and a negative net margin of 153.80%. The firm had revenue of C$36.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$38.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Organigram Holdings Inc. will post 0.08736 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on Organigram
About Organigram
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Organigram
- Trading Halts Explained
- Is It Time to Buy These 5 Oversold Stocks?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.