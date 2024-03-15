Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA decreased its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Dover were worth $6,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel boosted its stake in Dover by 15.3% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 137,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,329,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth approximately $724,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 4.5% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Dover by 53.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 528,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,415,000 after buying an additional 183,529 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOV stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.02. 426,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,869. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.49 and its 200 day moving average is $147.42. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $177.64. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Dover from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.60.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $1,060,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,699.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dover news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,666.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,059 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

