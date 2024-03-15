Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the February 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Drax Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRXGY remained flat at $10.80 during midday trading on Friday. Drax Group has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average is $11.53.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

