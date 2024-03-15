DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 10.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,435,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,918,219,000 after buying an additional 1,669,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,276,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,139,872,000 after buying an additional 484,072 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 16.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,081,000 after buying an additional 724,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 8.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,339,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,175,000 after buying an additional 339,827 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $625,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $625,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $514,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,183 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

DTE stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.82. 530,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $116.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.70. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim cut shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.33.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

