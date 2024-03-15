DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Major Shareholder Buys $59,795.01 in Stock

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $59,795.01. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,598,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,238,580.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 900 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $7,992.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,345 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $29,436.00.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,353 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $81,745.22.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,402 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.76 per share, with a total value of $38,561.52.

On Friday, January 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,810 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $128,847.00.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,508 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $30,449.44.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 15,802 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $134,317.00.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

KSM opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.28. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $9.01.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This is a positive change from DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSM. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 14,325 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 430,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 136,685 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,671 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

