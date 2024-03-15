Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Down 3.7%

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.08 and last traded at $12.17. 530,520 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,931,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

Several brokerages have commented on DVAX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 12.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 20,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $262,322.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 20,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $262,322.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,052.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,026 shares of company stock valued at $414,872 over the last 90 days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVAX. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

