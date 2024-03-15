Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Up 5%

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.11 and last traded at $28.02. 408,334 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,345,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.68.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DYN. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.24.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.17). As a group, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joshua T. Brumm sold 218,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $4,045,101.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 584,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,827,813.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joshua T. Brumm sold 218,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $4,045,101.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 584,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,827,813.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk Kersten acquired 1,714,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $29,999,987.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,416,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,293,877.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,165,394 shares of company stock worth $49,837,369. Company insiders own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 355.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

