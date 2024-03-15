E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Has $85,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,159 shares of company stock worth $39,220,185. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.83. 9,399,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,843,320. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $95.50 and a one year high of $153.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.21 and a 200-day moving average of $137.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

