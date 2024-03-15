Ebiquity’s (EBQ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Ebiquity (LON:EBQ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Ebiquity Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of EBQ stock opened at GBX 39.94 ($0.51) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £54.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,283.33, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.19. Ebiquity has a 1 year low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 54 ($0.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 33.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 35.80.
Ebiquity Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ebiquity
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Analysts Lead These Markets: The Most Upgraded Stocks in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Ebiquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebiquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.