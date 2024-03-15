Ebiquity’s (EBQ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Ebiquity (LON:EBQ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Ebiquity Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of EBQ stock opened at GBX 39.94 ($0.51) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £54.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,283.33, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.19. Ebiquity has a 1 year low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 54 ($0.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 33.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 35.80.

Get Ebiquity alerts:

Ebiquity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Ebiquity plc provides media consultancy and investment analysis services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Continental Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers analysis and advisory services in the areas of media management, media performance, marketing effectiveness, technology advisory, and contract compliance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Ebiquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebiquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.