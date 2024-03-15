Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Trading Up 5.2%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.95 and last traded at $17.95. 215,337 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,024,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.07.
Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.
In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 172,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $1,610,218.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,643.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 172,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $1,610,218.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,606 shares in the company, valued at $33,643.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Behrad Derakhshan sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $92,046.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,470.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,704 shares of company stock worth $3,732,203 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.95% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 395.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 349.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 11.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter.
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.
