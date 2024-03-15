Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

EW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Shares of EW stock opened at $93.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $95.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $156,030.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,038.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $1,320,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,914,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $156,030.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,038.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,859 shares of company stock valued at $16,445,296 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

