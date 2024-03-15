eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Short Interest Update

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 222,300 shares, a growth of 113.8% from the February 14th total of 104,000 shares. Approximately 10.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 141,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of eFFECTOR Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFTR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 512.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 880,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 737,008 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 574,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 170,387 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 123,998 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eFFECTOR Therapeutics alerts:

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EFTR traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.13. The company had a trading volume of 58,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,294. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on eFFECTOR Therapeutics to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EFTR

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.