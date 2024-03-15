Elastos Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.48 Million (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $80.76 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Elastos coin can now be bought for approximately $3.67 or 0.00005373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos’ launch date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 25,470,439 coins and its circulating supply is 21,985,600 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official message board is elastos.info/news. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

