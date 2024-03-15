Electroneum (ETN) Trading Down 0.9% Over Last Week

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $93.16 million and $1.61 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00003840 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000041 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,967,625,355 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

