Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.53

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.53 and last traded at $24.53, with a volume of 367570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.11.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ESI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Element Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.43 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $152,632.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 726,399 shares in the company, valued at $16,852,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $152,632.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 726,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,852,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $27,120.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,110 over the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Element Solutions by 85.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Element Solutions by 370.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Element Solutions by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 8,131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

