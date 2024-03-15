Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Shares Bought by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,263,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,165,000 after acquiring an additional 53,357 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 36,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 48,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial Price Performance

Shares of EFC stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.33. The stock had a trading volume of 312,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,748. The company has a market cap of $964.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 46.75, a quick ratio of 46.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $14.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.55.

Ellington Financial Cuts Dividend

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Ellington Financial had a net margin of 78.53% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $27.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is currently 173.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $13.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EFC

Ellington Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.