Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Shares Gap Down to $13.75

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.75, but opened at $13.40. Embecta shares last traded at $13.63, with a volume of 104,367 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Embecta from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Embecta Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $783.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.32.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.92 million. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Embecta Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David F. Melcher acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Embecta

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMBC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Embecta by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Embecta by 493.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Embecta by 1,254.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Embecta by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Embecta by 187.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

