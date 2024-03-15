Empire (TSE:EMP.A) PT Lowered to C$40.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 22.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EMP.A. CIBC reduced their price target on Empire from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Empire from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Empire from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Empire from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.86.

EMP.A traded down C$0.32 on Friday, reaching C$32.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,748. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.52. Empire has a fifty-two week low of C$32.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$34.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.47.

In related news, Director William Linton purchased 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$34.43 per share, with a total value of C$30,126.25. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

