Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Insider Sells $275,000.00 in Stock

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Encore Capital Group Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG opened at $46.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.38. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $54.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encore Capital Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 102.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 40,480 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

