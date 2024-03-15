Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) CFO Jason Lublin Sells 20,832 Shares

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $514,758.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,920.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jason Lublin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 22nd, Jason Lublin sold 46,419 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $1,117,769.52.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $530,591.04.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EDR traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.12. 468,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,871,629. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $26.26.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDR. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the first quarter valued at about $421,032,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 134.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

