ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Trading Down 5.8 %

ENGlobal stock opened at $1.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03. ENGlobal has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $4.64.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENG. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENGlobal in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 70,886 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ENGlobal by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 62,089 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ENGlobal by 492.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 208,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in ENGlobal by 36.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.