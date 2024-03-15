Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.40 and last traded at $18.20. Approximately 100,260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 291,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.06.

ERO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ero Copper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Pi Financial downgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average is $15.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.20 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 13.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Ero Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in Ero Copper by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Ero Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Ero Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Ero Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

