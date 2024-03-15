Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Raised to C$26.50 at Cormark

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Cormark from C$23.50 to C$26.50 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.96 EPS.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on ERO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Pi Financial downgraded Ero Copper from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$24.92.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Ero Copper
Ero Copper Stock Performance
About Ero Copper
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ero Copper
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Analysts Lead These Markets: The Most Upgraded Stocks in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.