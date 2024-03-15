Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Raised to C$26.50 at Cormark

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Cormark from C$23.50 to C$26.50 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ERO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Pi Financial downgraded Ero Copper from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$24.92.

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at C$24.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$15.72 and a 52 week high of C$32.12.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

