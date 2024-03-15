Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) CEO David J. Nasca Sells 1,105 Shares

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) CEO David J. Nasca sold 1,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $32,144.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,109.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Evans Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Evans Bancorp stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.88. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $36.20.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $32.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 million. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 18.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Evans Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Evans Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Evans Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evans Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Evans Bancorp by 86.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 236.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in two segments: Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

