EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.39.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday.

In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,794 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $36,460.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,305,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,544,961.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,412 shares of company stock worth $220,221. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 871.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of EverCommerce by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in EverCommerce by 379.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EVCM opened at $9.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. EverCommerce has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $13.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $169.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.41 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EverCommerce will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

