Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 126,052 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,221,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,052 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 1.05% of Matterport worth $8,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Matterport by 202.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport during the first quarter worth about $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Matterport by 49.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Matterport by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the period. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTTR shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Matterport in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR remained flat at $1.86 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,802. Matterport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $3.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.36.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Matterport had a negative net margin of 126.20% and a negative return on equity of 36.35%. The firm had revenue of $39.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 72,096 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $145,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,375,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,818,530.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 72,096 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $145,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,375,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,818,530.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $65,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,212,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,556.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 437,909 shares of company stock valued at $893,572. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

