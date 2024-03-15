Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 178 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,565 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after buying an additional 1,240,512 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Netflix by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,790,092 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $788,518,000 after buying an additional 1,198,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 113.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,869,385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $823,446,000 after acquiring an additional 992,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $610.69. 2,067,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,793,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.54 and a 12-month high of $624.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $557.09 and a 200-day moving average of $475.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $460.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.61.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total value of $11,303,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,114.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 298,003 shares of company stock worth $162,647,852. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

