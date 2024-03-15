Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 9,692 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.21% of National Fuel Gas worth $9,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 145.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NFG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.92. 118,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,697. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $58.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $525.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Further Reading

