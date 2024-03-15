Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 458,138 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,010 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $10,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 15.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

FARO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FARO traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.24. The company had a trading volume of 72,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,644. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.65. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $25.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

FARO Technologies Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

