Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,950,761,000 after acquiring an additional 176,739 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,120,920,000 after acquiring an additional 279,162 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,686,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,302,388,000 after acquiring an additional 97,916 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,045,055,000 after acquiring an additional 106,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,158,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,291,816,000 after acquiring an additional 121,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $436.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,330. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $436.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.43. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

