Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $5.71 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,493 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWKS traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $104.73. 562,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,194,964. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $118.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.09.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 48.23%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

