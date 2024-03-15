Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $7.91 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,283 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,700,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 37,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,354,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,236,000 after acquiring an additional 16,186 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.31.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.66. 3,190,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,002,705. The stock has a market cap of $379.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $175.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 34.47%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

