Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $9.36 Million Investment in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 186,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,361,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 394,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,850,000 after purchasing an additional 22,999 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 134,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter valued at about $751,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 55.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,751,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,830,000 after buying an additional 1,335,066 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.59. 176,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,310. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.33. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.20 and a 1-year high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

