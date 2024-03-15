Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 14,386 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 804,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,386 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Antero Midstream worth $10,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,729,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,917,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $357,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,230 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 51.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,221,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,545 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 102.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,980,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $11,338,000. Institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $224,105.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,536.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AM

Antero Midstream Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Antero Midstream stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.47. The company had a trading volume of 486,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,095. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 2.26. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $260.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.04 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 35.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 116.88%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.